Borqs Collaborates With Blockchain Firm Zippie For IoT Autonomous Payment Solutions
- Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) agreed to develop solutions for IoT autonomous payments with blockchain company Zippie to service the rising demand for digital currency transactions.
- Zippie enables businesses to send and receive programmable payments with money and other digital assets, like airtime, loyalty points, tokens, and gift cards.
- By the end of 2021, the Zippie payment system will likely be connected to 1.3 billion mobile wallets and 3 billion bank accounts globally.
- Price Action: BRQS shares traded higher by 7.88% at $0.85 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
