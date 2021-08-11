Greif Boosts Price For URB, Tube And Core Packaging Products
- Industrial packaging products provider Greif Inc (NYSE: GEF) has increased the price for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) by $70 per ton and an 8.5% rise on all tubes and core and protective packaging products.
- The latest price rise comes after Greif's $50 per ton price increase announced on July 26, 2021, for the recycled paperboard and a 6% price hike for tube and core and protective packaging products announced on August 6, 2021.
- The uncoated recycled paperboard price hike is effective on August 10, with new orders and shipments on and after September 13, 2021.
- The increase in tube and core and protective packaging products will be effective with shipments on and after September 24, 2021.
- Price Action: GEF shares closed higher by 1.23% at $61.92 on Tuesday.
