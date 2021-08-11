85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) jumped 125.3% to close at $18.77 on Tuesday after the company announced positive interim results from the Phase 1 trial with FTX-6058 in healthy adult volunteers.
- Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) shares climbed 81% to settle at $11.60 after the company reported a multi-year deal with Forest River for zero-emission bus technology, charging products and services. The deal is valued at up to $850 million.
- SC Health Corporation (NYSE: SCPE) gained 53.1% to close at $16.00.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) climbed 36.3% to settle at $10.10.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) gained 27.2% to close at $15.90 as the company priced its IPO at $12.50 per share.
- Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) jumped 24.6% to close at $12.77 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) gained 24.6% to close at $5.22.
- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) shares surged 22.1% to settle at $7.56 following Q2 results.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) rose 21.6% to close at $18.27. Morgan Stanley resumed covered on the stock with a Buy rating and a $40 price target and set its bull-case scenario at $90.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 21.5% to settle at $120.21. Cortexyme recently announced Q2 earnings results and provided a business update.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares surged 21.5% to close at $34.44 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) gained 18.4% to close at $3.73 on abnormally-high volume.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) surged 18.1% to settle at $12.46 following Q2 results.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) climbed 17.7% to settle at $26.62. Agrify is expected to report its financial results for the second quarter on August 12, 2021.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) gained 17.6% to close at $12.61. Angion Biomedica recently announced positive results from its Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers for ANG-3070 for fibrotic diseases.
- BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) gained 17.6% to close at $32.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) rose 17.2% to close at $29.05 after the company said Sharon McCollam will join the Company as its President and Chief Financial Officer.
- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) gained 16.8% to settle at $4.60 after reporting quarterly results.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) jumped 16.7% to close at $4.67.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) rose 16.4% to settle at $3.83.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) gained 16.3% to close at $9.13 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) jumped 15.4% to close at $3.52. Pixelworks is expected to release its Q2 financial results on August 10, 2021 after the closing bell.
- Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) gained 14.8% to settle at $15.08 after the company reported Q2 sales of $174.18 million, up from $122.23 million year over year.
- Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) rose 14.6% to close at $9.74. The company recently announced Q2 results.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) gained 13.8% to close at $3.94.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) rose 13.8% to close at $9.51. Evolv Technologies is expected to release Q2 results on August 16, 2021.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) gained 13.8% to close at $5.46. MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ subsidiary Oravax Medical is preparing to commence clinical trials for oral Covid-19 vaccine.
- Moxian, Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 13.6% to close at $7.96.
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) gained 12.7% to close at $30.16 after reporting upbeat quarterly results. Harmony Biosciences and Blackstone entered into Strategic financing collaboration for up to $330 million.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) rose 11.2% to close at $16.88.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) jumped 11.1% to close at $17.18.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) rose 10.7% to close at $15.18. Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen upgraded Array Technologies to Buy from Neutral with a $25 price target, implying an upside of 82.3%.
- AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) gained 10.6% to close at $12.83. AerSale, last week, reported second-quarter revenue growth of 102.7% year-over-year to $91.91 million, beating the consensus of $77.28 million.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 10.3% to close at $6.31.
- Model N, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODN) gained 10.1% to close at $35.88 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and issued strong Q4 forecast.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) climbed 8.5% to close at $1.41 after the company reported strong preliminary sales for the fourth quarter.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) climbed 7.6% to close at $87.53. Several analysts raised their price targets on Trade Desk.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) rose 7.5% to close at $289.75 following a report suggesting Canadian Pacific plans a new higher bid for the company, near $300 per share.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) rose 7.4% to close at $26.57 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) gained 7% to close at $31.68. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Calliditas Therapeutics lead NOX inhibitor candidate setanaxib for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) rose 6.4% to close at $7.96 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares gained 6.2% to close at $10.75 after jumping around 23% on Monday.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) rose 5.6% to close at $65.57 following Q2 earnings.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares gained 4.9% to close at $50.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and also said ARCT-021 will begin multinational placebo-controlled Phase 3 efficacy study funded & sponsored by a global entity.
Losers
- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) shares tumbled 56.2% to close at $4.26 on Tuesday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) fell 25.9% to close at $19.37. The company recently reported publication of pivotal Phase 3, open-label Stop 301 study of INP104 (TRUDHESA) for treatment of acute migraine in The Journal Headache.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 24.2% to close at $5.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) dropped 23.3% to close at $1.22 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results. The company also reported the purchase of ProMerchant LLC, Cape Cod Merchant Services LLC and Flow Payments LLC.
- Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) shares fell 22.5% to settle at $5.40 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) declined 22.5% to close at $3.12 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXS) fell 21.3% to settle at $7.15 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 20.7% to close at $4.28 amid profit taking after the stock surged in recent sessions following last week's news the company will acquire exclusive rights for the assignment of cryptocurrency mining assets.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares dropped 20.5% to close at $1.8050 after the company announced a $10.75 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) fell 19.7% to close at $5.79 following weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) shares dropped 18.9% to close at $10.99 following weak quarterly sales.
- Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) declined 18.7% to close at $4.82 following Q2 loss.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) dipped 18.1% to close at $100.00 after the company reported Q2 earnings and provided an update on clinical development programs.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) fell 18% to close at $13.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) fell 17.8% to close at $3.00. Liminal BioSciences jumped around 28% on Monday as the company said its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for USD105 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) dropped 17% to settle at $3.42 amid a rise in yields, which has weighed on tech and growth stocks.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) declined 16.8% to close at $5.76 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 16.8% to settle at $8.25.
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) fell 16.2% to close at $3.00 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) declined 162.% to settle at $1.92 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Following earnings, Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $3 price target.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 16% to settle at $3.21.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 15.5% to settle at $1.42 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dropped 15% to close at $17.07.
- CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) fell 14.3% to close at $4.03 after the company reported it withdrew previously-issued FY21 guidance, citing "channel constraints."
- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) dipped 14.1% to close at $2.19 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares fell 13.9% to close at $15.21 after the company announced it commenced a public offering of $200 million of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) dropped 13.9% to close at $6.81 following Q2 results.
- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) fell 13.5% to close at $5.38. UpHealth is expected to release quarterly results on August 12, 2021.
- Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) dropped 13.5% to close at $4.56 after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) fell 13.4% to settle at $26.07 after the company reported Q2 results and announced plans to acquire Zebra Medical Vision.
- Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) fell 12.9% to settle at $54.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) fell 12.5% to settle at $11.83.
- CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) fell 12% to settle at $8.35.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) dipped 11.5% to close at $4.86. Aterian S-1 showed registration for 2.7 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from Buy to Neutral and announced a $5.5 price target.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares slipped 11.3% to close at $97.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. Fulgent Genetics and Helio Health also reported a partnership to commercialize early cancer detection tests.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 10.8% to settle at $8.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) fell 7.8% to close at $13.33. The company is expected to release quarterly earnings on August 11, 2021.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 7.2% to close at $12.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 6.5% to close at $3.04 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued FY21 guidance.
- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) fell 6.2% to close at $10.94.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 5.4% to close at $13.56. Nautilus reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 61.7% year-on-year. Craig-Hallum downgraded Nautilus from Buy to Hold.
