 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boston Scientific's Exalt Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope Wins FDA Approval
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 6:34am   Comments
Share:
Boston Scientific's Exalt Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope Wins FDA Approval
  • The FDA has given 510(k) clearance for Boston Scientific Corp's (NYSE: BSX) Exalt Model B single-use bronchoscope for use in bedside procedures within the intensive care unit and operating room.
  • The device can be used for a wide range of bronchoscopy procedures, including secretion management, airway intubation, percutaneous tracheostomy, double-lumen endotracheal tube placement, and biopsies.
  • According to a news release, Boston Scientific offers the device in slim, regular, and large sizes.
  • Exalt Model B joins the portfolio alongside Exalt Model D single-use duodenoscope, the LithoVue digital flexible ureteroscope, the SpyGlass DS direct visualization system, and the SpyGlass Discover digital catheter. 
  • Exalt Model B received CE mark approval in May, and Boston Scientific plans to begin the limited market release of the platform in the U.S. within the coming weeks.
  • Price Action: BSX shares closed down 2.65% at $42.65 on Tuesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSX)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Recalls Faulty Pacemakers Due To Risk of Incorrect Transition To Safety Mode
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Starts Trial For EkoSonic Endovascular System In Patients With Pulmonary Embolism
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs bronchoscopy FDA ApprovalNews Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com