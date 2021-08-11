 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

T-Mobile Agrees To Raise $2B Via Institutional Senior Note Offering For Debt Financing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Share:
T-Mobile Agrees To Raise $2B Via Institutional Senior Note Offering For Debt Financing
  • T-Mobile US Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) subsidiary T-Mobile USA, Inc has agreed to sell $1.3 billion 3.4% Senior Secured Notes due 2052 and $700 million 3.6% Senior Secured Notes due 2060 in a private institutional offering.
  • The New 2060 Notes will constitute an additional issuance of T-Mobile USA's 3.6% Senior Secured Notes due 2060, including the $1 billion issued on Oct. 28.
  • T-Mobile USA will utilize the offering proceeds, together with cash on hand, to redeem its 4.5% Senior Notes due 2026 and 4.5% Senior Notes due 2026-1 held by Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC: DTEGF) (OTC: DTEGY).
  • T-Mobile US held $7.8 billion in cash and equivalents and $65.9 billion in long-term debt as of Jun. 30.
  • T-Mobile shares have gained 6.2% year-to-date.
  • Price Action: TMUS shares closed higher by 0.15% at $143.20 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMUS)

EXCLUSIVE: Super League Gaming CEO Ann Hand On Debunking 'The Myth Of Who A Gamer Is'
Analyst Ratings for T-Mobile US
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About T-Mobile US
Unusual Options Activity Insight: T-Mobile US
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Amazon Reports Downbeat Q2 Revenue
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com