Using Enterprise-Augmented Reality Solutions to Solve Post-Pandemic Challenges

As the COVID-19 pandemic still looms over us globally, our technological landscape has grown exponentially, aiding in consumer adoption of the new standards of safety. From contactless healthcare services to life-enhancing virtual tools, researchers have made great strides in the development of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses.

Science fiction movies have long toyed with the idea of wearable technology, but we’ve come a long way since then, the future is here. Currently, companies like Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Medtronic PLC. (NYSE: MDT), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and SNAP Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) offer or are developing cutting-edge AR options for consumers and professional workers.

Vuzix® Corp. (NASDAQ: VUZI), a supplier of smart glasses and AR technology products with 210 patents and patents pending, as well as numerous IP licenses in the video eyewear field, is letting users’ combine their real-world presence with augmented reality. The company recorded record sales of smart glasses in 2020, and quarterly record sales of Smart Glasses in 1Q 2021 with over 150% year-over-year growth.

Investors have noted the company’s recent success and Vuzix has seen its stock price more than triple since mid-December.

The reason is simple — AR technology enhances industry capabilities and consumer experiences, especially when pandemic-related social distancing demands immediate solutions.

The World and Current Virtual Reality

As offices are becoming more virtual, organizations are quickly adopting the use of smart glasses as a way to adapt . For example, Vuzix offers solutions across various industries such as healthcare, allowing surgeons to collaborate remotely on appropriate medical treatments via video and audio in real time, reducing exposure to COVID-19.

Vuzix smart glasses are used in places such as the University of Louisville School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Hospital ICU, the surgical departments of hospitals in Barcelona, Spain, Ohana One International Surgical Aid and Education, University of Rochester Medical Center, University of Malaya Specialist Centre (UMSC), Chi-Mei Medical Center in Taiwan and Istanbul University Faculty of Dentistry.

Vuzix smart glasses facilitate remote connectivity through broad support of popular videoconferencing platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom, Skype for Business and BlueJeans by Verizon.

Vuzix in 2021

Earlier this year, the company hosted an online panel discussion "Solving post-pandemic challenges with Enterprise AR" featuring Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in medical technology solutions, and TeamViewer, a leading provider of remote access software, to discuss critical takeaways for a successful deployment of augmented reality for enterprise customers.

Additionally, Medtronic provided a firsthand critical customer perspective on the global usage of Vuzix smart glasses paired with TeamViewer Frontline, along with some best practices around deploying AR projects across a large company.

TeamViewer also shared its software perspective and walked through how it partnered with Vuzix to enable a scalable solution for Medtronic and share cross-industry learnings.

Corporate Highlights

Recently, the company has been making headlines for its multiple advancements and announcements, such as:

Vuzix was involved in market expansion to support the NextAR surgical AR platform developed by Medacta International, one of the world’s largest providers of innovative orthopedic products focusing on healthcare sustainability.

John Deere (Deere & Company) (NYSE: DE), a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers, deployed Vuzix M400 smart glasses in Brazil via local Vuzix distributor Totalpower.

Customers like Rods & Cones, Pixee Medical, Ohana One, 1 Minuut and Medtronic reported success with smart glasses in the telemedicine segment.

Smart glasses were adopted across other industry verticals like construction, consumer durables, consumer staples, energy, food processing, manufacturing, raw materials, retailing, telecommunications and utilities. Examples of customers in some of these segments include Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), KDDI (OTCMKTS: KDDIY), Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

The company expanded OEM engagements in the aerospace/defense and medical market and with Jade Bird Display, a Shanghai-based leader in microLED displays.

The company announced in June that it has joined the broad-market Russell 3000 Index following the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

