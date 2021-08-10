 Skip to main content

Allegiant Expands Services With 22 New Nonstop Routes, Adds New Aircraft And Crew Bases
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:08pm   Comments
  • Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGTexpands service in 25 cities across the United States with 22 new nonstop routes.
  • The company also announced plans to establish two new aircraft and crew bases during 1Q22 at Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) and Appleton International Airport (ATW).  
  • At Flint Bishop International Airport, Allegiant expects an investment of $75 million. It will begin base operations with three Airbus A320 aircraft and at least 89 crew members, maintenance technicians, and support staff on February 16, 2022.
  • At Appleton International Airport, a $50 million investment will include two locally-based Airbus A320 aircraft and bring at least 66 new jobs to the community. Allegiant will begin base operations at ATW on March 2, 2022. 
  • "Flint and Appleton have been incredibly successful cities for Allegiant, where we've grown our operations steadily over the years. These new bases will also be pivotal to stretching our network, increasing nonstop flight offerings throughout the country as demand for leisure travel continues to rebound," commented Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue and planning.
  • Price Action: ALGT shares closed higher by 2.87% at $194.74 on Tuesday.

