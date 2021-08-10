PFSweb's LiveArea Teams For AI-Powered Visual Search With Syte
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) business unit LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, has formed a strategic partnership with Syte, a visual-AI-powered Product Discovery Platform for eCommerce.
- The partnership supports LiveArea core services, including NXT Intelligence™, Product Innovation, Connected Commerce, Service Design, Performance Marketing, and Orchestrated Services. According to Syte research, the solution can increase online conversion rates by an average of 177%.
- Syte brings together a unified platform that enables brands and retailers to automatically create personalized journeys and introduce each unique shopper to the products they're most likely to buy.
- "Teaming with Syte gives us access to best-in-class technology that empowers clients to control and optimize their entire on-site experience while making product discovery more engaging," comments Peter Giersch, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances at LiveArea.
- Price Action: PFSW shares closed higher by 2.65% at $13.16 on Tuesday.
