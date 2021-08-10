 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon To Reimburse For Product Injuries Caused By Third-Party Sellers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon To Reimburse For Product Injuries Caused By Third-Party Sellers
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNagreed to compensate customers affected by dangerous products sold by third-party sellers in its store, the company wrote in a blog.
  • Amazon will reimburse customers for personal injury or property damage on claims up to $1,000 from Sep. 1, representing over 80% of the cases.
  • Third-party sellers account for 50% of the products sold on Amazon, the Financial Times reported.
  • Amazon was prosecuted in July by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for allegedly selling hazardous products. Amazon reportedly removed the majority of the products in question. Amazon assured regarding appropriate claim analysis.
  • Amazon could also compensate shoppers for amounts exceeding $1,000. Earlier this year, Amazon tried to justify its inability to guarantee the safety of the products sold through its marketplace in Texas' highest court.
  • However, judges in California have ruled that Amazon could be held potentially liable for third-party sales, akin to a bricks-and-mortar retailer.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 0.10% at $3,320.68 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Mergers in 3D Printing Space Presents Exciting De-SPAC ETF Opportunities for Investors
5 Walmart Stock Catalysts Coming Before The End Of 2021
Moving From 'E-Commerce In A Box' To 'Composable Commerce'
Billionaire Charles Koch Says 'Cannabis Prohibition Is Counterproductive,' Spends $25M To Support Legalization
After Beat Down, Amazon Stock Gets No Love
EXCLUSIVE: Summit Wireless Q2 Results Beat Street Expectations; Revenue Jumps 354%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com