Huntington Ingalls Secures $273M US Navy Aircraft Carrier And Surface Ship Maintenance Contract
- Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc's (NYSE: HII) Technical Solutions division has secured a five-year contract with a total value of $273 million.
- Huntington Ingalls will support the U.S. Navy's carrier engineering maintenance assist team, surface engineering maintenance assist team for west coast surface ships, and other maintenance and material readiness programs.
- Work performed on the contract will support maintenance and planning for overhauling and repairing equipment and systems.
- Work will be performed within the U.S. and internationally during operational deployments.
- Price Action: HII shares closed higher by 0.89% at $206.95 on Tuesday.
