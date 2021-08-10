 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Kaixin Auto Shares Trading Higher Today?
Brent Slava , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 10, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
Share:

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) traded higher Tuesday following news the company intends to enter the smaller-size electric vehicle market in China.

"Kaixin's new energy vehicle unit has launched development plans focused on smaller EV models in the subcompact and minicompact categories," the company said in a press release issued Tuesday morning.

In addition, the press release also indicated "To speed up the process, the Company has discussed mergers and acquisitions with a number of electric car manufacturers. Kaixin will disclose the results in a timely manner."

Shares of Kaixin sold off through much of 2021. The stock opened the year under the $4 level and had traded to as low as under $1.70 in August.

The stock is up nearly 12% to around the $3.25 level as of Tuesday afternoon.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KXIN)

54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Kaixin Auto Stock Gains On Plan For Entry Into Compact EV Market, Seeks Mergers And Acquisitions
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com