Mergers in 3D Printing Space Presents Exciting De-SPAC ETF Opportunities for Investors

Photo by Minkus on Unsplash

The recent rise of 3D printing has received a lot of well-deserved buzz and is generating strong investor interest.

Since the invention of the additive technique by Japanese inventor Hideo Kodama in 1981, the popularity of 3D printing has soared over the years. Kodama developed a product that hardens polymers and creates solid objects using ultraviolet radiation, paving the way for today’s 3D printing technology.

The technology is growing at a faster rate, with new technology and applications being developed daily. 3D printing is now very popular among manufacturers and with investors.

The global 3D printing market, according to a 2019 report by MarketsandMarkets, is projected to grow to $34.8 billion by 2024 — a jump from $9.9 billion in 2018.

What is 3D printing?

Additive manufacturing, often known as 3D printing, creates 3-dimensional solid items from a computer file. Until the final result is developed, successive layers of material are laid down to build an object. Each of these layers can be viewed as a cross-section of the item that has been lightly cut. 3D printing allows anyone to create complicated shapes with less material than traditional methods.

The demand for 3D printing is growing because of some of the revolutionary benefits that it can provide. Some well-known advantages of 3D printing include allowing advanced time-to-market turnaround, cutting down on tooling costs, reducing waste with additive manufacturing, improving lives, creating one customized part at a time, and saving weight with complex part designs.

Photo by eMotion Tech on Unsplash

Exciting Developments in the 3D Space

Shapeways, a provider of 3D printing technology, announced in April that it has agreed to merge with blank-check acquisition business Galileo Acquisition Corp (NYSE: GLEO, GLEO.N) for a $410 million value, including debt.

The company is the latest 3D printing business to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), following in the footsteps of Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM, DM.N), Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) and Velo3D.

In mid-July 2021, the 3D printing industry again witnessed another wave of excitement following Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp.'s announcement that it is merging with Altimar Acquisition II (NYSE: ATMR) to go public in a deal that values the 3D printing firm at about $1.4 billion.

All these mergers have come out of SPAC offerings. A SPAC is a noncommercial entity created only to obtain funds through an initial public offering (IPO) for the purpose of purchasing an existing business.

SPACs, sometimes known as blank check businesses, have been around for well over a decade but only recently have stepped into the investor limelight. Over the past 3 years, SPAC issuance in the United States has been on a torrid pace. Thus far in 2021, 395 SPACs have launched into IPO status eclipsing 2020’s record of 248 and far exceeding 2019’s 59 IPOs.

De-SPAC ETF and Investment in 3D Tech

On May 19, Tuttle Capital launched the De-SPAC ETF (NYSE: DSPC), a pure-play passively-managed portfolio of 25 U.S.-listed stocks that have gone public as the result of a merger with a SPAC.

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a security that generally follows an index, industry, theme, commodity or other asset and may be bought and sold by investors on a stock exchange like any other equity. DSPC tracks a first-of-its-kind index, The De-SPAC Index.

With an ETF, instead of investing in just one technology company like Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), an investor can broaden their exposure to say 20 technology companies such as Facebook, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL). This way, the investor diversifies the risk and increases the chances of making a profit from their investment.

Many of the 3D printing firms are currently attracting high valuations and generating substantial funding through their SPAC transactions, thanks to investors' enthusiasm for the industry's future potential.

Matthew Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management

“Current additive manufacturing platforms have only begun to scratch the surface of what is possible from this exciting technological breakthrough,” said Matthew Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management in an exclusive interview with Benzinga. “With the potential to revolutionize and bring greater efficiencies to countless industries, we are quite bullish on 3D printing.”

One of the leaders in additive manufacturing is Desktop Metals (NYSE: DM), which went public in December 2020 after its merger with a SPAC, Trine Acquisition. Currently DM has over a 4% weight in DSPC and is only followed by 6 Wall Street analysts.

With such momentum in the 3D printing space, now could be a great time to invest in a fund with exposure to additive manufacturing companies that have gone the route of merging with a SPAC.