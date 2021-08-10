 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AYRO Receives Additional $2.9M Order For Club Car Current EV
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:
AYRO Receives Additional $2.9M Order For Club Car Current EV
  • AYRO Inc (NASDAQ: AYROhas received an additional purchase order valued at $2.9 million for the 2022 Club Car Current.
  • The latest order and the initial $2 million purchase order brings the total to $4.9 million to date since the product's introduction in June 2021.
  • The Club Car Current EV fills the gap between full-sized trucks and small utility carts, making it useful for low-speed logistics and cargo services for universities, restaurants, governments, hospitals, resorts, sports stadiums, and airports.
  • The Club Car delivers a 50% reduction in weight, about a 49% reduction in annual operating expenses, and a 47% smaller footprint than traditional gas- or diesel-powered trucks or vans.
  • Price Action: AYRO shares traded lower by 0.94% at $4.22 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AYRO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Sundial Growers, Penn National Gaming Or AYRO?
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com