Atlas Technical Bags $4M Materials And Testing Contract With Texas DOT
- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) has secured a materials and testing services contract, valued at $4 million over up to five years, for the Texas Department of Transportation's Austin District.
- The contract services include the sampling, testing, inspection work, and related services for Asphaltic and Concrete construction.
- The work will be focused on the Austin District and involve work in other districts.
- Price Action: ATCX shares traded higher by 6.35% at $14.825 on the last check on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas