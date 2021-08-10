 Skip to main content

Atlas Technical Bags $4M Materials And Testing Contract With Texas DOT
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
  • Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCXhas secured a materials and testing services contract, valued at $4 million over up to five years, for the Texas Department of Transportation's Austin District.
  • The contract services include the sampling, testing, inspection work, and related services for Asphaltic and Concrete construction.
  • The work will be focused on the Austin District and involve work in other districts.
  • Price Action: ATCX shares traded higher by 6.35% at $14.825 on the last check on Tuesday.

