Google Cloud, Workday Partner To Digitally Transform Global Enterprises
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud, and Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) have collaborated to help global businesses further their digital transformations.
- Google Cloud will help businesses run Workday enterprise applications for finance, HR, and planning in a public cloud environment under a multi-year partnership.
- The combination will likely deliver industry-leading cloud capabilities to help organizations enhance workforce productivity and accelerate their digital transformations, Workday co-CEO Chano Fernandez said.
- By running Workday on Google Cloud, organizations can adhere to commercial data requirements while maintaining the enterprise-grade security, scalability, and performance they expect from a trusted cloud leader like Google, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said.
- Price Action: WDAY shares traded higher by 2.44% at $239.90 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
