Google Cloud, Workday Partner To Digitally Transform Global Enterprises
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 9:23am   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud, and Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) have collaborated to help global businesses further their digital transformations. 
  • Google Cloud will help businesses run Workday enterprise applications for finance, HR, and planning in a public cloud environment under a multi-year partnership.
  • The combination will likely deliver industry-leading cloud capabilities to help organizations enhance workforce productivity and accelerate their digital transformations, Workday co-CEO Chano Fernandez said.
  • By running Workday on Google Cloud, organizations can adhere to commercial data requirements while maintaining the enterprise-grade security, scalability, and performance they expect from a trusted cloud leader like Google, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said.
  • Price Action: WDAY shares traded higher by 2.44% at $239.90 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

