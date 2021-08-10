 Skip to main content

68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 5:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) shares climbed 50.8% to close at $18.50 on Monday after the company and DraftKings announced they entered into a definitive agreement for DraftKings to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.56 billion.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 47.3% to close at $98.91 after the company reported Q2 results and issued a business update.
  • Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) shares surged 29.8% to close at $14.29 after the company announced it will be acquired by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners for $411 million.
  • Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) rose 27.6% to settle at $3.65 as the company said its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for USD105 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) jumped 22.8% to close at $10.12.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) climbed 21.7% to settle at $7.75 after jumping over 18% on Friday. BIT Mining, last month, reported the purchase of 2.5k new bitcoin mining machines for $6.6 million.
  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) gained 20.5% to close at $26.14.
  • Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) jumped 20.1% to settle at $69.24. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Victoria's Secret with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $100.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) climbed 19.7% to close at $16.86. The9 Limited and KazDigital, a Kazakhstan cryptomining company, recently signed a term sheet on establishment of joint venture.
  • Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) gained 18.8% to settle at $76.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY21 EPS guidance.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 18.6% to close at $3.82 after surging over 26% on Friday.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) surged 18% to settle at $9.76 following Q2 results.
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) rose 17.7% to close at $2.39.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) gained 17.6% to close at $13.70 amid increased retail investor interest.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 17.1% to settle at $484.47 as COVID-19 concerns lift vaccine makers. The company's vaccine reportedly received Swiss approval for 12 to 17-year-olds. Comments from Fauci saying he is hopeful COVID-19 vaccines will receive FDA approval within weeks have also possibly lifted the stock.
  • Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) gained 16.7% to close at $26.13. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $16 a share.
  • Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) rose 16.7% to settle at $26.13 as the company reported publication of pivotal Phase 3, open-label Stop 301 study of INP104 (TRUDHESA) for treatment of acute migraine in The Journal Headache.
  • ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) gained 15.5% to close at $8.34.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) surged 15.5% to close at $21.09.
  • KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) gained 15.5% to close at $21.41. Strength was attributed to hopes of policy easing in the country.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) jumped 15.1% to settle at $3.05 after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $13.5 price target.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped 15% to close at $447.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results..
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) gained 15% to settle at $15.80. NRx Pharmaceuticals initiated a phase 2b dose-confirmatory trial of the BriLife vaccine against COVID-19 in the Nation of Georgia.
  • National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWLI) gained 14.9% to close at $234.50. The company reported a rise in quarterly earnings.
  • HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) surged 14.9% to close at $8.10. Hyzon Motors is expected to release its Q2 results on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) jumped 14.7% to settle at $17.77.
  • Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) surged 14.6% to close at $11.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. The company also affirmed FY21 sales guidance.
  • Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) jumped 14.4% to settle at $12.67, following DraftKings' acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, which has raised M&A speculation in the gaming and sports betting sectors.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped 12.2% to close at $213.13. The New York State Common Retirement Fund, the third-largest public pension in the United States, increased its exposure to Novavax shares, reported Barron's.
  • Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) gained 12.1% to close at $11.70 following Q2 results.
  • Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) jumped 11.9% to close at $24.60. The company, last week, declared regular quarterly cash dividend.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) gained 11.7% to close at $3.25 after surging over 20% on Friday. Future FinTech, last month, said it entered into securities purchase deal with certain investors for private placement of 549,000 shares at $2.83 per share.
  • Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) rose 11.1% to close at $6.61. Bitfarms shares gained 16% on Friday in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) surged 11.1% to close at $5.40. Sphere 3D shares surged over 41% on Friday after the company inked an agreement with turnkey mining solutions provider Hertford Advisors Ltd to provide a six-month exclusive right to assume all of Hertford's rights to several bitcoin mining agreements.
  • CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) rose 10.3% to close at $45.87. Disco, last month, announced closing of its IPO.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) climbed 10.2% to settle at $3.46.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) jumped 9.7% to close at $2.82 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) shares gained 9.4% to close at $1.98 after dropping over 10% on Friday. The company recently reported a wider loss for its second quarter.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 9% to settle at $7.77 after gaining over 7% on Friday.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) gained 8.6% to close at $6.43 after jumping over 10% on Friday. The company is scheduled to release Q2 results on August 12, 2021.
  • Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) gained 7.6% to close at $3.55. Meta Materials recently announced plans to buy Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 million.

Losers

  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares dropped 46.5% to close at $27.37 on Monday after the company said it received a letter from the FDA regarding the NDA for AXS-05 that stated the FDA "identified deficiencies that preclude labeling discussions at this time." The company also released Q2 results.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) fell 33.3% to settle at $5.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) fell 30% to settle $9.00 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares at $8.00 per share for gross proceeds of $20 million.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) fell 27.5% to close at $18.16 after the company announced the FDA placed a clinical hold on clinical studies of elivaldogene autotemcel gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy following safety report. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) dropped 20.8% to settle at $7.01.
  • AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell 19.8% to close at $6.19. The company, last week, reported a quarterly loss.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) fell 17.9% to close at $4.82. Eton Pharmaceuticals is expected to report Q2 results on August 16, 2021.
  • ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) dipped 16.6% to settle at $17.52.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) fell 16.5% to close at $3.09.
  • Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) fell 16.1% to settle at $29.67 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates and lowered its FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) dipped 14% to close at $5.97. The company, last week, reported Q2 resulst.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 12.7% to close at $20.09 after declining 15% on Friday.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) dropped 12.6% to close at $23.83 following weak quarterly results.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) declined 11.1% to settle at $16.97. The company, last week, released Q2 results.
  • Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) fell 10.9% to settle at $3.03. The company, last week, reported Q2 results.
  • WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) dropped 9.8% to close at $21.39. RBC Capital maintained WideOpenWest with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $15 to $20.
  • Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 9.4% to close at $5.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) fell 9.4% to close at $21.91. Barclays downgraded Global Partners from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $24 to $21.
  • Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) declined 9.2% to close at $14.13. Astronics, last week, reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV) fell 8.6% to settle at $8.99.
  • Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) fell 8.4% to settle at $17.33. The company, last week, reported a loss for the second quarter.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) dropped 8% to close at $11.77.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 7.9% to close at $2.91. Kaixin Auto shares jumped 89% on Friday after the company announced it will establish a new energy vehicle business unit.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) dipped 7.6% to close at $28.29 after multiple analysts lowered their price targets on the stock following last week's earnings.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) fell 6% to close at $4.72. Westport Fuel Systems jumped 28% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) fell 5% to settle at $61.34 as the company reported pricing of secondary offering of shares of 3 million shares of class A common stock at $36 per share.
  • Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) fell 4.8% to close at $36.23 following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

