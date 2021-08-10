 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:35am   Comments
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for July is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the optimism index increasing to 103.3 in July following stronger-than-expected reading of 102.5 for June.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect productivity increasing at an annual rate of 3.5% in the quarter, while unit labor costs are expected to rise at a rate of 1.2%.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.

