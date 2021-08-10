 Skip to main content

Cathie Wood Sells $7.7M In Netflix, $3M In Nvidia

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 5:12am   Comments
Cathie Wood Sells $7.7M In Netflix, $3M In Nvidia

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Monday reduced its exposure in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) by 12.3%, as it shed 14,762 shares — estimated to be worth about $7.68 million — in the online video streaming service.

Netflix shares, which have slipped 3.4% so far this year, closed marginally lower at $519.97 on Monday. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Boosts Disney, Netflix Stakes, With $19M Buy In Each

The New York-based investment management group deployed the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) and the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) to sell the shares in Netflix.

Together, the two ETFs held 119,881 shares, worth $62.79 million, in Netflix ahead of Monday’s trades. No other Ark ETF holds a stake in the company.

The popular asset manager also shed 15,074 shares, estimated to be worth about $3.06 million, in chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA). 

Shares of Nvidia, which have risen 55.45% so far this year, closed 0.35% lower at $202.95 on Monday. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Trims Nvidia, Shopify Stakes And Piles Up Another $7M In Bitcoin Play Coinbase

Ark Invest sold the shares in Nvidia via ARKX on Monday and also holds shares of the chipmaker via the Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

Together, the two ETFs held 229,899 shares, worth $46.2 million in Nvidia ahead of Monday’s trades. 

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Monday included Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY) and buys included UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: ARK Invest Cathie Wood

