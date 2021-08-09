 Skip to main content

8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2021 6:30pm   Comments
Gainers

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares are trading higher following a report suggesting Canadian Pacific plans a new higher bid for the company, near $300 per share.

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) shares are trading higher. Hearing Morgan Stanley resumed covered on the stock with a Buy rating and a $40 price target and set its bull-case scenario at $90.

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Losers

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and provided an update on clinical development programs.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.05, up from $(0.11) year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance.

Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Posted-In: News Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

