8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares are trading higher following a report suggesting Canadian Pacific plans a new higher bid for the company, near $300 per share.
Fisker (NYSE: FSR) shares are trading higher. Hearing Morgan Stanley resumed covered on the stock with a Buy rating and a $40 price target and set its bull-case scenario at $90.
3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Losers
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and provided an update on clinical development programs.
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.05, up from $(0.11) year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance.
Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas