 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GBP/USD Is Technically Bearish But Still Has A Chance To The Upside
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
August 09, 2021 4:57pm   Comments
Share:
GBP/USD Is Technically Bearish But Still Has A Chance To The Upside

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3850

  • Former politician Nigel Farage revived tensions with France and the EU.
  • UK BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales are foreseen up 13.1% in July.
  • GBP/USD is technically bearish but still has a chance to the upside.

The GBP/USD pair ended Monday with modest losses after bottoming at 1.3845, its lowest since late July. The greenback traded alongside US government bond yields, easing during European trading hours while surging during the American session. Dollar bulls returned with a vengeance, and buying the dollar seems far from over.  

Meanwhile, tensions between the UK and the Eu returned to the spotlight. This time, Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party, said that Britain should take control of the migrant crisis, calling for the EU and particularly France collaboration on the issue. Farage said that the only way to end people illegally crossing the Channel is to send migrants back to France. The UK will publish July BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales on Tuesday, foreseen up 13.1% after advancing 6.7% in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair met sellers around the daily ascendant trend like that broke last Friday, and reached fresh lows after completing the pullback, usually a sign of an imminent bearish continuation. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA accelerates south above the current level and near the mentioned trend line, providing dynamic resistance at around 1.3890. The longer moving averages are directionless, a handful of pips below the current level, while technical indicators are flat but within negative levels, skewing the risk to the downside.

Support levels: 1.3820 1.3770 1.3715

Resistance levels: 1.3890 1.3940 1.3990

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FXStreet GBP GBP/USDNews Eurozone Global Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com