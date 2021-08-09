 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Copa Airlines Selects Honeywell's Fuel Tank Safety Technology For Boeing 737 Fleet
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 4:55pm   Comments
Share:
Copa Airlines Selects Honeywell's Fuel Tank Safety Technology For Boeing 737 Fleet
  • Copa Holdings SA (NYSE: CPA) subsidiary Copa Airlines has selected Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) to provide the Air Separation Module (ASM) kit for its fleet of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 aircraft. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • Copa is the first airline to operate Honeywell's version of the safety system that has a seven-year warranty.
  • Honeywell's ASM can be installed roughly six to eight hours faster than the current product from the original equipment manufacturer. This shortened installation time contributes to lower maintenance costs.
  • Additionally, Honeywell's ASM has increased durability over other options currently installed in 737 aircraft and is designed to integrate with its Nitrogen Generation System, which has been line-fit on every 737 built after 2008. 
  • It is supplied as a kit and contains a new Honeywell ASM, complete with all needed blankets and brackets, ozone destruct filter and instructions for installation.
  • Price Action: HON shares closed lower by 0.63% at $228.23, and CPA shares closed up 0.03% at $75.65 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPA + HON)

Crude Awakening: Oil Slides To Four-Month Low, Indicating Possible Economic Fears
Fort Benning Works With Honeywell To Improve Energy Resilience
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Honeywell International
Analyzing Honeywell International's Unusual Options Activity
August Outlook: Month's Highlights Include Key Earnings Reports, Fed's Jackson Hole Trip
ASM Global, Honeywell Form Strategic Alliance To Create Smarter, Safer Venues
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com