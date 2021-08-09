Copa Airlines Selects Honeywell's Fuel Tank Safety Technology For Boeing 737 Fleet
- Copa Holdings SA (NYSE: CPA) subsidiary Copa Airlines has selected Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) to provide the Air Separation Module (ASM) kit for its fleet of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 aircraft. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- Copa is the first airline to operate Honeywell's version of the safety system that has a seven-year warranty.
- Honeywell's ASM can be installed roughly six to eight hours faster than the current product from the original equipment manufacturer. This shortened installation time contributes to lower maintenance costs.
- Additionally, Honeywell's ASM has increased durability over other options currently installed in 737 aircraft and is designed to integrate with its Nitrogen Generation System, which has been line-fit on every 737 built after 2008.
- It is supplied as a kit and contains a new Honeywell ASM, complete with all needed blankets and brackets, ozone destruct filter and instructions for installation.
- Price Action: HON shares closed lower by 0.63% at $228.23, and CPA shares closed up 0.03% at $75.65 on Monday.
