Here's How Much Money The 39 Gold Medals USA Won At The Tokyo Olympics Are Worth

The U.S. Olympic team continued its dominance in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo winning more gold medals and total medals than any other country.

The gold medals won by the U.S. team will bring $3.75 million to the athletes for winning the highly coveted athletic accomplishment.

What Happened: The U.S. Olympic team won 113 total medals: 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze. The country beat China, which finished as the runner-up with 88 total medals, including 38 gold medals.

The U.S. team has finished first in total medals in seven consecutive Summer Olympics and topped the gold medal chart in six of the last seven Summer Olympics. The U.S. has won 46 gold medals in each of the last two Summer Olympics.

The total of gold medals and total medals can be a bit misleading as the U.S. team actually had 257 total medalists made up of 164 females and 93 males.

U.S. athletes won 100 gold medals when factoring the multiple members of relay teams and the dozen or more members of teams such as U.S. Men’s Basketball, U.S. Women’s Basketball, U.S. Women’s Water Polo and U.S. Women’s Volleyball.

Olympic athletes from the U.S. were paid $37,500 for winning a gold medal, $22,500 for winning a silver medal and $15,000 for winning a bronze medal.

Related Link: How Much A Physical Olympic Gold Medal, SIlver Medal And Bronze Medal Are Worth

Why It’s Important: The U.S. continued its dominance across the 268 athletic events it participated in. The events were aired on channels and streaming platforms owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Winners of Olympic medals for the U.S. represented 40 states and 82% of medalists competed in collegiate athletics. The U.S. team won 10 medals in new sports at the 2020 Olympics.

The U.S. medalists ranged in age from 17 to 56.

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) offered odds of 43.5 gold medals, which was missed. The U.S. beat the 112.5 total medal figure for bettors.

FanDuel, a unit of Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY), customers who placed $100 in bets on the opening weekend of the Olympics got $39 in free bets with a $1 for each gold medal promotion.

Photo: Team USA via Twitter