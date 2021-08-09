 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

After Google, Apple's Privacy Update Proves Costly For Facebook: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 4:54pm   Comments
Share:
After Google, Apple's Privacy Update Proves Costly For Facebook: Bloomberg
  • Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) now seeks to snatch  Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) advertisers after stealing Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's share, Bloomberg reports.
  • Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) June privacy changes on iPhones have made Facebook advertising less effective. Apple prompted some brands to seek alternatives to advertising on Facebook and its Instagram unit. 
  • Amazon, with an estimated 153 million U.S. Prime subscribers, has become the obvious alternative.
  • Over 40% of New York marketing agency Belardi Wong's June roster reported a decline in their Facebook ad performance, sending them rushing for other options. Wong saw increased clients branch out to marketplaces like Amazon.
  • Vanity Planet, a Belardi Wong client that sells home spa products, is reducing its Facebook ad budget by 22% this year, partly due to the privacy changes and shifting half of that money to Amazon.
  • Amazon's "other" category, mainly advertising revenue, grew 87.5% in Q2 versus Facebook's 56% growth. 
  • Lesser tracking preferences by iPhone users makes it more challenging for Facebook and other online companies to tailor their ads to help business find their most promising customers.
  • Shinesty.com, a direct-to-consumer brand, is increasing its presence on Amazon this year while keeping its Facebook marketing budget flat.
  • Price action: FB shares closed lower by 0.52% at $361.61 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FB)

DHL Pulling Its Parcelcopter Drone, Ceasing Drone Development
Why This Investor Just Compared Moderna To Amazon, Sees 500% Upside
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Amazon.com
3 Factors That Can Turn Sentiment And Drive Outperformance In Amazon Stock
GE Healthcare, Amazon Web Services Form Strategic Collaboration To Transform Care Delivery And Help Clinicians Improve Patient Care
Teamsters Election May Hold Cards For Upcoming UPS Contract Talks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com