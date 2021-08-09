 Skip to main content

Why NIO And Pinduoduo Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Shares of Chinese companies including Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) and NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are trading higher. Strength has been attributed to hopes of policy easing in the country. Chinese stocks have been highly volatile recently amid regulatory concerns in the tech and education sectors.

NIO designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. The stock was trading about 3% higher at $45.15 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $12.54.

Pinduoduo, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The stock was trading about 6.1% higher at $92.82 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $212.60 and a 52-week low of $69.89.

