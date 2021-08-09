Resideo To Raise $300M Via Private Senior Unsecured Notes Offering For Debt Refinancing
- Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) subsidiary Resideo Funding Inc. commenced a private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029.
- The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured basis initially by Resideo Technologies and each of its subsidiaries that guarantee its existing senior credit facilities.
- Resideo intends to use the proceeds to fund the redemption of Resideo Funding's outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026. The aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes currently outstanding is $260 million. Any remaining proceeds may be used for general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: REZI shares are trading lower by 4.58% at $30.43 on the last check Monday.
