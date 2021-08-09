 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Resideo To Raise $300M Via Private Senior Unsecured Notes Offering For Debt Refinancing
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
Resideo To Raise $300M Via Private Senior Unsecured Notes Offering For Debt Refinancing
  • Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) subsidiary Resideo Funding Inc. commenced a private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029. 
  • The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured basis initially by Resideo Technologies and each of its subsidiaries that guarantee its existing senior credit facilities.
  • Resideo intends to use the proceeds to fund the redemption of Resideo Funding's outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026. The aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes currently outstanding is $260 million. Any remaining proceeds may be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: REZI shares are trading lower by 4.58% at $30.43 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REZI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breifsNews Financing Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com