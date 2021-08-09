4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Myriad Genetics

The Trade: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired a total of 60000 shares at an average price of $23.34. The insider spent $1,400,400.00 to buy those shares. The insider also sold a total of 47881 shares.

What’s Happening: Myriad Genetics, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

What Myriad Genetics Does: Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics company that provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease.

Bright Health

The Trade: Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Director Manuel Kadre acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $8.65. To acquire these shares, it cost $432,500.00.

What’s Happening: Bright Health, last week, reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

What Bright Health Does: Bright Health Group Inc is a healthcare company. It consists of two reportable segments: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare.

DuPont

The Trade: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) Director Luther Kissam IV bought a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $75.94. The insider spent $379,687.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: DuPont, last week, reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY21 guidance.

What DuPont Does: DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 from the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations.

Louisiana-Pacific

The Trade: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) EVP, CFO Alan Haughie acquired a total of 12470 shares at an average price of $55.94. To acquire these shares, it cost $697,556.41.

What’s Happening: Louisiana-Pacific, last week, reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.

What Louisiana-Pacific Does: Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer, while offering engineered wood siding and engineered wood products used in home construction.