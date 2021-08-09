20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) shares rose 55.8% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Friday. The company recently reported a wider loss for its second quarter.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) rose 28.1% to $7.62 in pre-market trading. Bitfarms shares gained 16% on Friday in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) rose 22.4% to $7.25 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Friday. The company is scheduled to release Q2 results on August 12, 2021.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 15.7% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after surging over 20% on Friday. Future FinTech, last month, said it entered into securities purchase deal with certain investors for private placement of 549,000 shares at $2.83 per share.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) rose 15.5% to $7.47 in pre-market trading. Epizyme and HUTCHMED (China) Limited reported a collaboration to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize TAZVERIK® in Greater China.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) rose 11% to $7.07 in pre-market trading after jumping over 18% on Friday. BIT Mining, last month, reported the purchase of 2.5k new bitcoin mining machines for $6.6 million.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) shares rose 9.7% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after climbing over 19% on Friday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is expected to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) rose 8.9% to $32.30 in pre-market trading. Invitae, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised its FY21 sales guidance.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) rose 7.1% to $12.48 in pre-market trading amid increased retail investor interest.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares rose 5.8% to $0.62 in pre-market trading.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares rose 5.8% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 5.6% to $7.53 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.
Losers
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares fell 30.5% to $8.93 in pre-market trading after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $8.00 per share.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) fell 17.4% to $4.85 in pre-market trading. Eton Pharmaceuticals is expected to report Q2 results on August 16, 2021.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 13.7% to $5.87 in pre-market trading. The company is expected to report Q2 earnings on August 12, 2021. Applied DNA Sciences last week said its subsidiary Applied DNA Clinical Labs LLC received a COVID-19 testing contract by the City University of New York (CUNY) to facilitate the University's reopening in the fall.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 8.5% to $2.89 in pre-market trading. Kaixin Auto shares jumped 89% on Friday after the company announced it will establish a new energy vehicle business unit.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 6.2% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after surging over 26% on Friday.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) fell 5.3% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Friday.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) fell 5.2% to $0.7350 in pre-market trading after jumping 11% on Friday.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares fell 3.3% to $37.40 in pre-market trading. Veoneer announced plans to begin discussions with Qualcomm after the chipmaker issued a $4.6 billion takeover bid. Qualcomm is offering $37 per share, an 18% premium as compared to Magna’s bid of $31.25 per share. The boards of both Veoneer and Magna unanimously approved a potential $3.8 billion deal last month.
