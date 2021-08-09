 Skip to main content

KBR Secures Ethylene Technology Contract From Hyundai Engineering And Técnicas Reunidas For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:59am   Comments
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBRhas secured a licensing technology contract from Hyundai Engineering and Técnicas Reunidas for PKN ORLEN's Petrochemical Development Program in Plock, Poland. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • KBR will provide technology license, basic engineering design, and proprietary equipment for its ethylene technology, Selective Cracking Optimum Recovery (SCORE), for PKN ORLEN's Olefins Complex III Project.
  • "SCORE continues to lead the industry in delivering the highest yields and operational flexibility while minimizing the carbon footprint," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology.
  • Price Action: KBR shares traded lower by 0.66% at $37.88 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

