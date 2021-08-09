KBR Secures Ethylene Technology Contract From Hyundai Engineering And Técnicas Reunidas
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured a licensing technology contract from Hyundai Engineering and Técnicas Reunidas for PKN ORLEN's Petrochemical Development Program in Plock, Poland.
- KBR will provide technology license, basic engineering design, and proprietary equipment for its ethylene technology, Selective Cracking Optimum Recovery (SCORE), for PKN ORLEN's Olefins Complex III Project.
- "SCORE continues to lead the industry in delivering the highest yields and operational flexibility while minimizing the carbon footprint," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology.
- Price Action: KBR shares closed higher by 0.85% at $38.13 on Friday.
