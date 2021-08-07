$1T Infrastructure Bill Clears US Senate Hurdle With Key Procedural Vote

After months of discussions and negotiations between President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators, the U.S. Senate on Saturday cleared the $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, Reuters reports.
Eighteen of the Senate's 50 Republicans voted to move forward on the legislation in a 67-27 vote, demonstrating broad bipartisan support.
Senate Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, joined the Democrats to progress the bill.
The infrastructure bill includes $110 billion in new spending for roads and bridges, $73 billion for electric grid upgrades, $66 billion for rail and Amtrak, and $65 billion for broadband expansion.
On Friday, Biden urged the Senate to complete its work on the legislation.
The bill also provides $55 billion for clean drinking water and $39 billion for transit.
House Democrats are divided over the bill and whether the package includes enough federal spending. Many Republicans oppose the legislation.
Former President Donald Trump has said he would back primary challenges for the GOP senators who vote for it.
