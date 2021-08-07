 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Offers $500,000 Cash, Cars, And Vacations To Vaccinated Workers
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 07, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Offers $500,000 Cash, Cars, And Vacations To Vaccinated Workers

 

  • Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced a corporate lottery called "Max Your Vax" for its frontline employees, giving them a chance to win $500,000, cars, and holiday vacations if they're vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reports.

  • The contest is open to warehouse and logistics workers, hourly workers at Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh groceries, and Amazon Web Service data centers. 

  • According to the report, the lottery will offer up to 18 prizes worth $2 million. 

  • The contest will offer two $500,000 cash awards, six $100,000 awards, five vehicles, and five vacation packages.

  • Earlier, the company had offered frontline workers $80 if they were inoculated against the virus.

  • Recently the company has ordered all its U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status. 

  • Companies like Alphabet Inc's Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have asked their U.S. employees to get vaccinated before returning to company offices. In addition, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has said that it was shutting its reopened offices.

  • COVID-19 cases have surpassed 200 million worldwide, and in the U.S., the case count stood at 35.62 million, as reported on Thursday. 

  • On Friday, Amazon shares fell 0.9% to $3,344.94.

    •  

 

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + GOOGL)

Going To Space Isn't The Only Way Jeff Bezos Wants To Get High
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Robinhood, Moderna, Tesla And More
AWS Eased Investor's Disappointment In Amazon's Slowing Growth
July- Another Strong Month On The EV Front
Google Considered Buying Epic Games During Legal Battle: What Investors Should Know
The Late R&B Superstar Aaliyah's Music Is About To Be Released For Streaming — So What's The Problem?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon Contest Covid-19 frontline lottery vaccinationNews General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com