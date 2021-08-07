Amazon Offers $500,000 Cash, Cars, And Vacations To Vaccinated Workers
- Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced a corporate lottery called "Max Your Vax" for its frontline employees, giving them a chance to win $500,000, cars, and holiday vacations if they're vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reports.
- The contest is open to warehouse and logistics workers, hourly workers at Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh groceries, and Amazon Web Service data centers.
- According to the report, the lottery will offer up to 18 prizes worth $2 million.
- The contest will offer two $500,000 cash awards, six $100,000 awards, five vehicles, and five vacation packages.
- Earlier, the company had offered frontline workers $80 if they were inoculated against the virus.
- Recently the company has ordered all its U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status.
- Companies like Alphabet Inc's Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have asked their U.S. employees to get vaccinated before returning to company offices. In addition, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has said that it was shutting its reopened offices.
- COVID-19 cases have surpassed 200 million worldwide, and in the U.S., the case count stood at 35.62 million, as reported on Thursday.
- On Friday, Amazon shares fell 0.9% to $3,344.94.
