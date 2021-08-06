 Skip to main content

The War On Detention
August 06, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
The War On Detention

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to Kargo founder and CEO Sam Lurye about how the company is getting drivers moving faster by using control towers to instantly scan freight as it's unloaded into your warehouse.

DHL Supply Chain's driver recruiting center manager Nicole Heron shares innovative ways that her company is recruiting.

FreightWaves' Kevin Hill gets us up to speed on upcoming industry events.

Plus, MSC fires back against allegations of collusion, and Maersk is earning big and buying big as well with two acquisitions.

And don't miss the shocking footage of a police officer who was ambushed while inspecting a semi.

