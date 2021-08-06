eBay Extends Small Business Grant Program Into Second Year

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is extending its Up & Running grants program for small businesses into a second year.

What Happened: The program allocates $500,000 in funding and education resources to encourage the growth small businesses operating on eBay. For its second year, the program will continue its rewarding of $10,000 grant packages to 50 U.S.-based eBay business sellers.

The grant recipients receive a package consisting of cash, premium access to guided online learning content through eBay’s Seller School and direct training and coaching from expert sellers and eBay Growth Advisors.

eBay is continuing its partnership with the business accelerator Hello Alice, whose platform will be used to bring the recipients into an online community of similar businesses for peer-to-peer networking and access to free tools and resources for business owners.

Why It Is Happening: “Small businesses power our economy, our communities and eBay’s marketplace,” said Andrea Stairs, eBay’s chief marketing officer and vice president of the seller community, who added that continuing the Up & Running Grants program “is part of eBay's steadfast commitment in supporting and empowering our small business sellers through the relentless challenges brought on by the global pandemic.”

Applications for the new Up & Running Grants cohort are being accepted through Sept. 3 via an online application.