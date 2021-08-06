 Skip to main content

Illinois Tool Works Raises Dividend By 7%
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has increased its dividend by 7%, representing a quarterly increase of $0.08 per share – or $0.32 per share annually. 
  • The dividend equates to $4.88 per share on a full-year basis.
  • The company also declared a Q3 dividend of $1.22 per share, payable on October 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ITW shares are trading higher by 0.28% at $227.60 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends

