Illinois Tool Works Raises Dividend By 7%
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has increased its dividend by 7%, representing a quarterly increase of $0.08 per share – or $0.32 per share annually.
- The dividend equates to $4.88 per share on a full-year basis.
- The company also declared a Q3 dividend of $1.22 per share, payable on October 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ITW shares are trading higher by 0.28% at $227.60 on the last check Friday.
