Romeo Power Appoints Susan Brennan As CEO
- Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) has appointed Susan Brennan as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of August 16, 2021.
- Most recently, Susan held the role of Chief Operations Officer at Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE).
- Brennan is succeeding Lionel Selwood, Jr., who is stepping down to pursue new opportunities.
- Brennan will retain her seat on Romeo Power’s Board but has stepped down from the Nominating and Governance Committee.
- Donald Gottwald will Chair the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board.
- Kerry Shiba, Romeo Power’s CFO, was named Board Observer, and Matthew Sant, General Counsel, was named Company Secretary.
- Romeo Power named Laurene Horiszny to serve as a member of the Board, replacing Brady Ericson.
- Price action: RMO shares traded lower by 1.02% at $6.79 on the last check Friday.
