Parsons Bags Potential $68M Multiple-Award Contract for C4ISR Architectures
- Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has won a $28 million multiple-award contract to support the networks division (Code 55100) at the Naval Warfare Center, Pacific (NIWC Pacific) in engineering and technical services spanning naval, joint, allied, and coalition operations.
- The contract has a three-year base period with four one-year options for an overall potential value of $68 million.
- Parsons team will provide continuing command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence surveillance reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems engineering support.
- Price Action: PSN shares traded higher by 0.63% at $33.3 on the last check Friday.
