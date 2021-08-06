 Skip to main content

Synaptics Shares Pop As Analysts Hail Its Q4 Earnings Beat, Raise Price Target
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
  • Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill raised the price target on Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) to $220 from $200, implying a 50.3% upside, and maintained a Buy rating. 
  • Gill praised Synaptics' Q4 results and gross margins. He adds that Synaptics' earnings have grown 120% over the last three fiscal years and has been one of the best performers in the SOX index with a 51% year-to-date advance.
  • Synaptics' Q4 sales of $327.8 million beat the analyst consensus of $324.5 million. EPS of $2.18 beat the analyst consensus of $2.00.
  • Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland raised the price target to $180 from $150, implying a 23% upside, and reiterated a Positive.
  • Rolland believes Synaptics is in the middle innings of successfully executing a bonafide turnaround, with the results as another point of confirmation.
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss raised the price target to $175 from $160, implying a 19.5% upside, and kept a Buy rating. 
  • Stoss acknowledged the Q4 earnings beat and the compelling margins.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target from $165 to $175 and reiterated a Buy.
  • BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava raised the price target to $165 from $140, implying a 12.7% upside, and affirmed a Market Perform after its Q4 earnings beat. 
  • Srivastava hailed the company's solid performance and exceptional gross margin trajectory. However, the stock looks reasonably valued at current levels, he notes.
  • Price action: SYNA shares traded higher by 15.9% at $169.64 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for SYNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021RosenblattMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SYNA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

