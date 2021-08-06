5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) - P/E: 4.22 Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) - P/E: 8.06 Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) - P/E: 7.88 Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 3.78 Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) - P/E: 3.15

This quarter, Lincoln Educational Servs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.31 in Q4 and is now 0.13. Lincoln Educational Servs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Amcon Distributing has reported Q3 earnings per share at 6.48, which has increased by 49.65% compared to Q2, which was 4.33. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.43%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 0.51% in the previous quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.06 in Q1 to 1.48 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.92%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 1.94% in the previous quarter.

Seneca Foods's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 1.62, whereas in Q3, they were at 7.9. Seneca Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Big Lots's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 2.62, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.59. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.