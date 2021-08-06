99 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) shares climbed 79.9% to close at $32.64 on Thursday after the company, and Penn National Gaming, announced they entered into a definitive agreement whereby Penn National will acquire Score Media and Gaming for approximately $2.0 billion in cash and stock.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) shares surged 75.2% to settle at $14.45. The Cathie Wood-led New York-based investment management firm snapped up 2.46 million shares, estimated to be worth about $20.4 million, in Zymergen on the day shares of the company closed 76.31% lower at $8.25, far below its initial public offering price of $31. Zymergen shares fell on Wednesday after the company provided a business update regarding its commercial product pipeline and financial forecast. The company said it 'no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022.'
- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) climbed 31.2% to close at $185.00 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) surged 29% to settle at $17.55 after reporting strong quarterly sales.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) climbed 28.8% to close at $3.49 after the company swung to a Q2 profit.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 28.5% to close at $40.15. Qualcomm offered to buy Veoneer at $37 per share in cash.
- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) gained 25.8% to settle at $21.39 after the company priced 10.6 million shares for $17 each in a U.S. initial public offering.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) jumped 24.7% to settle at $20.50 following Q2 results.
- Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) climbed 23.9% to close at $10.22. Astra announced a launch window beginning August 27, 2021 for its first commercial orbital launch with the United States Space Force.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) gained 23.8% to settle at $2.50 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) rose 22.4% to close at $20.33.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) climbed 21.3% to settle at $18.66 following Q2 results.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 21% to close at $15.82 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) jumped 20.6% to settle at $10.47 amid increasing retail trader interest.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 20.5% to close at $53.93. Arcturus Therapeutics recently announced it received approval for a Clinical Trial Application from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority to enable the advancement of two STARR mRNA vaccine candidates into the clinic.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) surged 20.4% to close at $155.05 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) surged 20.2% to close at $21.70.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) jumped 20.1% to settle at $2.45. NanoVibronix completed the application process with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) to receive a reimbursement code for its UroShield and PainShield Plus devices.
- Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) gained 20% to close at $23.40. The company recently priced its IPO at $13 a share.
- Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) rose 19.4% to settle at $26.97. The company recently priced its IPO at $15 a share.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) jumped 18.4% to close at $54.51 after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from Underperform to Outperform and raised its price target from $20 to $60.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares gained 18% to close at $3.68 after the company reported a sharp rise in Q2 sales.
- Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) gained 17.9% to settle at $16.50.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) climbed 17.7% to settle at $3.52 following Q2 results.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) gained 17.4% to close at $67.44 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) surged 17.2% to settle at $2.52.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) jumped 17.1% to settle at $13.70 following strong Q2 results.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) climbed 17.1% to close at $51.30 after reporting quarterly results.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) gained 16.4% to settle at $78.54 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral.
- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) surged 16.1% to close at $10.30.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) gained 15.9% to settle at $42.50. Annovis Bio recently presented new clinical and biomarker data at the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) surged 15.8% to close at $110.66.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) climbed 15.8% to close at $25.13 following Q2 earnings.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) gained 15.7% to settle at $2.87 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) gained 15.7% to close at $37.40 following strong quarterly sales.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) jumped 15.6% to close at $37.38. Scholar Rock recently announced company CEO Tony Kingsley departed, and Nagesh Mahanthappa was appointed as interim CEO.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) gained 15.5% to settle at $4.09 after the company reported a profit for the second quarter.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) surged 15.4% to close at $11.09. Morgan Stanley recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $18 price target.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) climbed 15.3% to close at $132.47 following quarterly results.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) surged 15.1% to settle at $101.59. The company recently reported Q2 earnings results.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) jumped 14.7% to close at $17.32.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) gained 14.5% to close at $7.98 following strong quarterly sales.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) shares gained 13.8% to settle at $1,786.11 after the company reported a rise in Q2 EPS. The company also posted better-than-expected sales results.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) climbed 13.6% to close at $60.36 after reporting Q3 results.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) rose 12.9% to settle at $11.46.
- SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) gained 12.6% to close at $14.12 following Q2 results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 12.6% to close at $13.76 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) rose 12.5% to close at $3.69.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) gained 12.4% to close at $165.16 following Q2 results.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) climbed 11.7% to settle at $11.62 following Q2 results.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares gained 11.3% to close at $4.55 after dropping around 15% on Wednesday. Ensysce Biosciences recently appointed David J. Kovacs to the new position of VP Public Policy and David Tanzer to the new position of VP Strategic Development.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) climbed 11% to close at $9.15 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 10.1% to close at $27.18.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) gained 10% to close at $276.16 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) gained 9.2% to close at $11.27 following upbeat quarterly profit.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares gained 6% to close at $5.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) rose 5.9% to settle at $2,207.71. Booking Holdings reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales surpassed estimates.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares fell 27.6% to settle at $50.97 on Thursday after the company filed for a common stock offering up to 98 million shares by selling shareholders.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) shares tumbled 26.7% to close at $60.29 on Thursday after the company reported Q2 results. Keybanc downgraded Inogen from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) declined 26.4% to close at $71.84 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY21 forecast.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) fell 24.2% to settle at $5.93 following Q2 results.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) declined 24.1% to close at $175.06 after the company reported Q2 results.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) declined 24.1% to close at $18.91 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY21 sales forecast.
- Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) fell 24.1% to settle at $19.07 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) dropped 22.2% to settle at $115.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 sales guidance. Several analysts downgraded the stock.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) dipped 21.9% to settle at $200.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company said "our Hospice segment is behind in both admission and average daily census growth." B of A Securities downgraded Amedisys from Buy to Neutral.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) dropped 20.8% to close at $0.7050 after jumping 73% on Wednesday. OneSmart announced the receipt of NYSE non-compliance letter regarding ADS trading price.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) dipped 20.7% to close at $16.41 after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) fell 19.1% to settle at $10.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) fell 18.6% to close at $4.94 after climbing around 30% on Wednesday.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares fell 18.4% to close at $21.70. BeyondSpring shares jumped 176% on Wednesday after the company announced results from its DUBLIN-3 trial of plinabulin in combination with docetaxel for non-small cell lung cancer which showed the study met its primary endpoint.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) declined 18.4% to settle at $21.11. Cooper-Standard reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 56.6% year-on-year, to $533.2 million, versus the consensus of $500 million.
- Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) fell 18.1% to close at $21.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) fell 17% to close at $7.98.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) dropped 15.4% to close at $6.61 following Q2 results.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) fell 14.9% to close at $60.68 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Keybanc and Raymond James downgraded the stock.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) declined 14.8% to close at $13.96 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) fell 14.6% to settle at $5.95.
- CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) fell 14.4% to close at $124.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) dropped 14.3% to settle at $50.57 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.77, down from $1.04 year over year. B of A Securities downgraded Cardinal Health from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $69 to $56.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MAXR) fell 14.1% to close at $29.21 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company also reported it encountered issues with component suppliers and subsystems software which have led to delays in the launch of WorldView Legion.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 13.2% to close at $30.15 following Q2 results. The company also said John Newland will retire as CFO.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) fell 13% to close at $2.48 following weak quarterly results.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) dropped 12.5% to close at $9.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected EPS.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) fell 12.4% to settle at $73.12 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY21 sales guidance. Rosenblatt downgraded GoDaddy from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $110 to $85.
- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) dropped 11.9% to settle at $189.61 following weak quarterly sales.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) fell 11.6% to close at $7.70.
- Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) dropped 11.6% to close at $44.01 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares declined 11.5% to close at $1.38. Alterity Therapeutics shares gained around 14% on Wednesday after the company announced a new US patent to expand its portfolio of compounds for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
- VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) fell 11.1% to close at $8.05.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMND) dipped 11.4% to settle at $79.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) fell 10.9% to close at $206.21 after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares fell 10.4% to close at $39.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak Q3 and FY21 guidance.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares fell 9.7% to close at $182.41 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 sales guidance.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) fell 9.4% to close at $260.31 following Q2 results.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 8.6% to close at $19.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and cut FY21 NUPLAZID sales guidance.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) fell 5.6% to settle at $3.19 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) dropped 5.1% to close at $3.18 following Q2 results.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 4% to close at $403.48 despite better-than-expected second-quarter results and solid third-quarter guidance.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas