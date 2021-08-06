 Skip to main content

Baidu Introduces Apolong II Multi-Purpose Autonomous Minibus In Guangzhou
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 9:18am   Comments
  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDUlaunched Apolong II multi-purpose autonomous minibusses in Guangzhou Huangpu District.
  •  The Apolong II provides customizable multi-purpose autonomous vehicle solutions for public transport, mobile police, healthcare providers, and other commercial industry scenarios.
  • The Apolong II is likely to fulfill commercialized multi-purpose applications and provide citizens with the ultimate intelligent transportation experiences deployed in public parks, airports, business districts, and residential communities in Huangpu.  
  • Price action: BIDU shares traded higher by 0.24% at $166.26 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles

