Baidu Introduces Apolong II Multi-Purpose Autonomous Minibus In Guangzhou
- Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) launched Apolong II multi-purpose autonomous minibusses in Guangzhou Huangpu District.
- The Apolong II provides customizable multi-purpose autonomous vehicle solutions for public transport, mobile police, healthcare providers, and other commercial industry scenarios.
- The Apolong II is likely to fulfill commercialized multi-purpose applications and provide citizens with the ultimate intelligent transportation experiences deployed in public parks, airports, business districts, and residential communities in Huangpu.
- Price action: BIDU shares traded higher by 0.24% at $166.26 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
