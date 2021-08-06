Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- US jobs report for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls rising 900,000 in July following a better-than-expected rise of 850,000 in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to decline to 5.7% from 5.9%.
- Data on wholesale inventories for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 0.8% in June.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for June will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Consumer credit is projected to increase $20.8 billion in June following a higher-than-expected increase of $35.3 billion in May.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets