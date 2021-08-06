 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Apple's Plan To Scan iPhones For Child Sexual Abuse Content Is Worrying Experts

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 2:48am   Comments
Share:
Why Apple's Plan To Scan iPhones For Child Sexual Abuse Content Is Worrying Experts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has introduced new features to detect child sexual abuse content on iPhones in the U.S., but the move is worrying experts.

What Happened: Apple said Thursday that a new system will detect images of child exploitation called Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and match the image against a database of hashes provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and other child safety organizations.

The matching process is done on the user’s iPhone before the image is uploaded to the iCloud. If a matching image is found, it will be manually reviewed.

On confirmation of child pornography, the user’s iCloud account will be disabled and the incident will be reported to law enforcement.

Apple said that the new features will come later this year in updates to its operating software for iPhones, Apple Watches and Macs.

See Also: Apple Enlists More Asian Suppliers to Ramp Up iPhone 13 Production as Launch Schedule Looms: Report

Why It Matters: Apple has been under pressure from law enforcement around the world to weaken its encryption so that it would help in the investigation of terrorism or child exploitation. The launch of the new features will help to alleviate some of those concerns.

However, security experts are worried that the technology could be eventually be expanded to scan phones for other prohibited content. It could also be used by authoritarian governments to spy on dissidents and protestors.

Matthew Green, a cryptography researcher at Johns Hopkins University, warned that the new features will “break the dam” and governments will demand data from everyone.

"[The] problem is that encryption is a powerful tool that provides privacy, and you can’t really have strong privacy while also surveilling every image anyone sends," Green said.

Price Action: Apple shares closed less than 0.1% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $147.06, but declined 0.1% in the after-hours session to $146.90.

Read Next: Apple Begins Promoting Own Services With Exclusive 'Offers' For Apple Card Customers

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Cathie Wood's Ark Trims Tesla Stake 2nd Day In A Row, Sells $117M In Elon Musk Company
Apple Supplier Foxconn To Buy $90.7M Wafer Fab In Bid To Ramp Up EV Foray
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Analyzing Apple's Unusual Options Activity
Jon Stewart Returns To The Small Screen Next Month In Apple TV+ Series
Netflix's Powerhouse Status Now Depends On Gaming
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech Child Sexual Abuse Cybersecurity iCloud iPhoneNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com