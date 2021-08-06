Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Other SVOD Services Are Seeing Customers Spend More Now Than During Pandemic: Survey

U.S. customers are spending more time and money streaming their favorite shows than they did six months ago, shows the latest J.D. Power survey.

What Happened? The survey found monthly customer spending on streaming platforms, such as Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+, has nearly doubled since the spring of 2020.

Streaming services are consuming an increasingly large share of the entertainment market despite more entertainment options such as live events, dining and travel nearly all pandemic related restrictions have been lifted with the widespread vaccination rollout.

About 79% of the 1,209 U.S. adults said they were now subscribed to more streaming services than ever. The survey claims streaming subscriptions increased to an average of 4.5 streaming providers in June 2021 from 3.9 streaming providers in December 2020 even as monthly household spend on streaming services increased to $55 from $47.

How Are They Watching? Viewers increasingly streamed the content via an app on a phone or a tablet leading to a 36% jump in viewership in June 2021 from 25% just more than a year ago. In contrast, respondents who said they used an app on their smart TV rose just 4% during the same time period.

Apps now represent the second-most used streaming connection path. Separate hardware platforms like Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV and Chromecast also got sizable boosts.

Why Are Viewers Spending More? Netflix increased the price of its premium service in October last year followed by a hike by Disney in March. Disney raised the price of Disney+ to $8 a month, or $80 per year. Disney has also given ESPN+ two price increases this year, the second which goes into effect on Aug. 13, which has forced the service’s annual plan increase by about $20 this year alone.

What Are They Watching and Where? Lucifer was the most-watched show on streaming sites in June. On May 28, Netflix released the second-half of season 5 of Lucifer, which quickly made it to the top of the charts while Friends made it to the top three.

Netflix is at the top of the mind of views as 89% of respondents said they subscribe to Netflix, followed by Amazon Prime at 76%, Hulu at 64%, and Disney+ at 52%. All three runner-ups experienced significant jumps, particularly Amazon Prime, which is the first non-Netflix platform to break the 70% mark.

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 1.46% higher at $524.89 on Thursday and those of Disney closed 2.39% higher at $176.71.