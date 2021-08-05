Disney And Salesforce Gain As The DIA Finishes Higher Thursday

U.S. indices finished higher Thursday as traders and investors contemplate recent earnings and weigh ongoing COVID-19 Delta variant guidance.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.63% to $369.67

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.63% to $369.67 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished higher by 0.63% to $441.76

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) were among the top gainers for the DIA Thursday.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) were among the only losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will not be present when President Joe Biden hosts an event with Ford Motors Co (NYSE: F), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) to focus on a commitment that 50% of all vehicle sales are electric by 2030... Read More

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares gained 5.6% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and earnings, but said its core business once again generated a half a billion dollar loss... Read More

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO labor union and former president of the United Mine Workers of America, passed away at the age of 72... Read More