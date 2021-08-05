 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney And Salesforce Gain As The DIA Finishes Higher Thursday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Share:

U.S. indices finished higher Thursday as traders and investors contemplate recent earnings and weigh ongoing COVID-19 Delta variant guidance.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.75% to $350.61
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.63% to $369.67
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished higher by 0.63% to $441.76

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) were among the top gainers for the DIA Thursday.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) were among the only losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will not be present when President Joe Biden hosts an event with Ford Motors Co (NYSE: F), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) to focus on a commitment that 50% of all vehicle sales are electric by 2030... Read More

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares gained 5.6% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and earnings, but said its core business once again generated a half a billion dollar loss... Read More

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO labor union and former president of the United Mine Workers of America, passed away at the age of 72... Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA)

General Motors And Gap Get Hammered As The SPY Finishes Lower Wednesday
Nike And Apple Lead The DIA Higher Tuesday
Understanding SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF's Unusual Options Activity
Tesla And AMD Lead The QQQ In A Mixed Day Of Trading Monday
Amazon, eBay Fall Sharply As The QQQ Closes Lower Friday
Understanding SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com