Upwork To Raise $500M Via Convertible Senior Notes Private Offering
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
  • Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWKplans to offer $500 million of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement.
  • Upwork also intends to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $75.0 million of notes. The notes will mature on August 15, 2026. Interest will be payable semiannually in arrears.
  • Upwork intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: UPWK shares are trading lower by 8.18% at $47.05 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

