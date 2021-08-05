Harsco Environmental Extends Contract With Arkansas Steel Associates
- Harsco Corp (NYSE: HSC) has entered into a new multi-year services contract with existing customer Arkansas Steel Associates LLC (ASA), based in Newport, Arkansas.
- ASA is a supplier of tie plates to the North American railway industry.
- The new agreement extends Harsco Environmental's prior seven-year relationship for another seven years for slag and scrap management, slag processing, metal recovery, and refractory services. The contract scope is for mill services.
- Price Action: HSC shares are trading lower by 1.48% at $18.64 on last check Thursday.
