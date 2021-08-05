4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Lattice Semiconductor

The Trade: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) President and CEO James R Anderson acquired a total of 100941 shares . The insider sold a total of 53147 shares at an average price of $57.09.

What’s Happening: Lattice Semiconductor recently reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

What Lattice Semiconductor Does: Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses.

Traeger

The Trade: Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired a total of 2594319 shares . The insider disposed 1867309 shares at an average price of $16.92.

What’s Happening: Traeger recently priced its IPO at $18 per share.

What Traeger Does: Traeger designs, sources, sells and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills sold to retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers.

Colfax

The Trade: Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) Director Mitchell P Rales bought a total of 250200 shares at an average price of $46.19. The insider spent $11,555,994.84 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Colfax recently posted upbeat Q2 results and raised FY21 earnings forecast. The company also reported pricing of secondary offering of 6.54 million shares of common stock.

What Colfax Does: Colfax is a diversified technology firm that produces welding equipment and medical devices.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) Director Bruce Sachs bought a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $197.91. To acquire these shares, it cost $2,968,650.00.

What’s Happening: Vertex recently reported appointment of Stuart A. Arbuckle as Chief Operating Officer.

What Vertex Pharmaceuticals Does: Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases.