88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares climbed 176% to close at $26.58 on Wednesday in reaction to topline data from DUBLIN-3 Phase 3 trial evaluating plinabulin in combination with docetaxel. The data showed that compared to docetaxel alone, the combination increased the overall survival (primary endpoint) and met key secondary endpoints, including significantly improving ORR, PFS, and 24- and 36-month OS rates.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) rose 50.4% to settle at $70.39 amid retail investor interest volatility and post-IPO volatility. Also, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 89,622 shares of the stock.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares gained 36% to close at $47.27 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings and declared a $0.04 per share cash dividend.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) jumped 35.5% to close at $24.69.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 30.7% to close at $13.07.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) gained 29.7% to close at $6.07.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares climbed 23.4% to close at $21.08 after reporting results for the second quarter.
- Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) shares jumped 21.4% to settle at $43.31 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong sales forecast.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares gained 20.7% to close at $6.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised its FY21 revenue guidance.
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) surged 20.4% to settle at $33.37.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) rose 20.2% to close at $18.00.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) surged 20.1% to settle at $20.24 following Q2 results.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) gained 20% to close at $32.26 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) climbed 19.1% to settle at $2.75.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 18.9% to close at $5.67.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 18.7% to settle at $223.81 after the company announced it reached an agreement with the European Commission for the purchase of up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
- Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) gained 17.8% to close at $22.58 after jumping 13% on Tuesday. The company recently priced its IPO at $15a share.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) climbed 17.8% to close at $414.44. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is looking to grant full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early September, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing people involved in the effort.
- Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) gained 15.7% to settle at $11.67.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) surged 15.4% to close at $78.83 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong FY22 guidance.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 14.7% to close at $5.54.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) jumped 14.1% to settle at $206.09 following stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares rose 13.9% to close at $1.56 after gaining around 3% on Tuesday.
- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) gained 13.4% to settle at $29.13. VTEX, last month, priced 19 million shares at $19 per share in its initial public offering.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) rose 13.2% to close at $3.68 following Q2 results.
- Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) gained 13% to close at $100.93 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) climbed 12.8% to close at $211.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) gained 12.7% to settle at $13.09. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15.
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) surged 11.3% to close at $66.00 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) gained 10.7% to settle at $442.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) climbed 9.5% to close at $7.52 following Q2 results.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 9% to close at $3.15.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) rose 8.6% to close at $133.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY21 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) rose 8.6% to close at $3.53 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday. The company, last month, reported commencement of rights offering.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares gained 8.5% to close at $9.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Invitae Corporation(NYSE: NVTA) shares gained 8.5% to close at $30.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) gained 7.7% to close at $46.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) gained 7.2% to close at $3.85 after the company reported Q2 results and raised FY21 sales expectations.
Losers
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) shares tumbled 76.3% to close at $8.25 on Wednesday after the company provided a business update regarding its commercial product pipeline and financial forecast. Zymergen announced that issues with its commercial product pipeline will impact its delivery timeline and revenue projections. The company no longer expects to generate product revenue in 2021. Several analysts also downgraded the stock.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) dropped 47.4% to close at $33.50 after the company issued a statement on SEC allegations.
- Worksport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) fell 42.4% to close at $4.32. Worksport started trading on NASDAQ from today. As part of the process for meeting initial listing requirements, the Company completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. It priced its underwritten public offering of 3.3 million units at $5.50 per unit.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) shares dipped 38.7% to close at $0.5699 after jumping over 150% on Tuesday.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 35.6% to settle at $9.68 after dropping around 25% on Tuesday.
- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) dropped 34% to close at $4.45. Ecoark reported a $20 million registered direct offering priced at a premium to market.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares fell 27.6% to close at $84.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) dropped 27.4% to close at $5.42 following Q2 results. Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Tech from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $19 to $7.5.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 24.1% to close at $4.99 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) shares dropped 23.8% to close at $27.56 following Q2 results.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) declined 23.2% to close at $44.76. Arcturus Therapeutics shares climbed 68% on Tuesday after the company announced that the it has received approval for a Clinical Trial Application from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority to enable the advancement of two STARR mRNA vaccine candidates into the clinic.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) dropped 22.2% to close at $3.15 following Q2 results.
- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) fell 22.1% to settle at $2.61 following Q2 results.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) fell 20.1% to settle at $10.15 after climbing over 62% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Evergreen Pharmacare to supply its premium dried flower and derivative products.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) dropped 17.8% to close at $2.27.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) fell 17.7% to close at $2.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. The company also reported a common stock offering.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) dipped 17.6% to close at $3.18. The company recently announced a $5 million stock repurchase program.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) dropped 16.9% to close at $31.51. Callon Petroleum announced plans to buy assets in the Delaware Basin from Primexx Energy Partners.
- Absci, CORP (NASDAQ: ABSI) fell 16.8% to close at $25.20.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 16.6% to close at $74.95 following Q2 results.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) dropped 16.5% to close at $13.88. B of A Securities and Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 16.5% to close at $8.58 after the company reported a drop in quarterly earnings.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) fell 16.3% to settle at $2.41 following Q2 results.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) dropped 16.1% to close at $49.16 after reporting Q2 results.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) dipped 16% to close at $8.07 following Q2 results.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) fell 15.9% to close at $14.45.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) fell 15.6% to close at $5.16. Wilhelmina International shares climbed over 40% on Tuesday after a Form 4 filing from the company showed 10% shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures purchased 237,500 shares of Wilhelmina.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) fell 15% to close at $47.98 following Q2 results.
- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) dropped 14.8% to settle at $32.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and lowered FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 14.8% to close at $4.09.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) dipped 14.1% to settle at $6.01. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories recently announced the FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation status to the VenoValve, which is currently set to begin its U.S. pivotal trial.
- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) fell 14.1% to close at $4.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) dipped 13.8% to close at $11.47.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) fell 13.6% to settle at $2.67 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) declined 13.3% to close at $17.08 after the company posted downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak outlook.
- Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) fell 13.3% to settle at $5.99.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares fell 13.1% to close at $68.51 after the company issued weak Q3 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) dipped 13.1% to close at $3.51 following weak quarterly sales.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) fell 13.1% to close at $14.53. Cornerstone Building named Rose Lee as CEO.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) dropped 13% to close at $14.80 following Q2 results.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) fell 12.9% to settle at $1.89.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) dipped 12.8% to close at $11.06.
- Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) dropped 12.7% to close at $5.16 following weak quarterly sales.
- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) fell 12.5% to settle at $14.30. The company recently priced its IPO at $16 a share.
- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares fell 12.1% to close at $55.91 after the company issued weak FY22 forecast. Baird and Truist Securities downgraded the stock.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) dropped 12.1% to settle at $23.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 2021 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) dipped 10.7% to close at $34.41. The company is scheduled to release quarterly earnings on August 26.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) fell 8.9% to settle at $40.21 after reporting Q2 results.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) shares fell 7.6% to close at $5.48 after the company posted Q2 results.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 6.2% to close at $112.41 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
